Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar Steps Down, Anna Mohl Named Successor

By Dayeeta Das
Greg Behar, the chief executive of Nestlé Health Science, has stepped down from the position and will leave the food giant on 31 December 2023 to explore other opportunities outside the company.

Behar was at the helm for nine years and helped establish Nestlé Health Science as one of the top names in nutritional health solutions, the company noted.

He was also instrumental in growing the company's portfolio to capture long-term trends and expanding into new geographic regions.

The board of directors of Nestlé has appointed Anna Mohl as the chief executive of Nestlé Health Science and executive vice president and member of the executive board of Nestlé S.A., effective 1 January 2024.

Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé stated, "On behalf of our board of directors and executive board, I would like to recognise Greg's work in shaping and expanding Nestlé Health Science. At the same time, we are thrilled to announce Anna Mohl as the next CEO of Nestlé Health Science."

Anna Mohl

Mohl is Nestlé veteran, having spent more than 20 years with the company and currently serving as the head of international business at Nestlé Health Science.

She started with marketing and innovation roles at Gerber, Nestlé's US infant nutrition business.

In 2010, she joined Nestlé Health Science and led US Medical Nutrition marketing and Medical Nutrition sales before becoming CEO of Nestlé Health Science US.

In January 2021, Nestlé promoted Mohl to her current role, where she leads Nestlé Health Science's global business in all markets outside the US.

Schneider added, "Anna brings a deep understanding of nutrition and health with a strong focus on consumers and patients around the world. She is an inspirational leader with a stellar track record who is ideally positioned to drive the growth and profitability of this business."

The Nestlé board also announced the promotion of David Rennie, head of Nestlé Coffee Brands and a member of the executive board of Nestlé S.A., to executive vice president effective 1 January 2024.

