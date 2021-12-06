Nestlé Supports Pilot European Re-skilling Project

Nestlé is joining the Portuguese government, civil society, and business partners in a re-skilling pilot project to tackle unemployment.

The initiative is the first under the Reskilling 4 Employment (R4E) programme, which aims to re-skill one million adults of all ages in Europe by 2025.

Nestlé's Involvement

The Portuguese pilot project will commence in January 2022 at the Institute for Employment and Professional Training (IEFP) in Porto.

Nestlé is leading an 'Industry Lab', dedicated in the first phase to specific training of maintenance technicians - electrical and mechanical.

It collaborated with the IEFP to design the course, providing theoretical and on-the-job information with its Avanca factory as an example.

The food giant will lead the stream, share information, find other partners to join the lab, and lead on providing internships, mentorships, on-site visits to factories, and more.

Reskilling 4 Employment

The R4E programme in Portugal is driven by Sonae, SAP, and Nestlé and the IEFP , in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Solidarity, and Social Security and other private sector companies.

R4E was launched by the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) to promote the re-skilling of professionals for digital and climate transition.

Other pilot projects are being prepared in Spain and Sweden, Nestlé added.

Selected candidates will have access to the intensive training programme that includes practical training in a real work context and is accompanied by a company professional with experience in the field, as well as support from the R4E network to find employment after graduation.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.