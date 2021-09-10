ESM Magazine

New CEO Named At Bakery Firm St Pierre Groupe

Published on Sep 10 2021 8:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Bakery / CEO / World News / St Pierre Groupe

British bakery firm St Pierre Groupe has announced the appointment of David Milner as it new chief executive, three years on from the former Tyrells and Lily's Kitchen executive's appointment to the company's board.

To date, Milner has held a non-executive chairman role at St Pierre, a largely strategic position, but the company said that in his new role he will be responsible for implementing international growth plans for the fast-growing business.

Brands owned by the company include St Pierre, Baker Street and Paul Hollywood, with the company having a presence on both sides of the Atlantic. Since 2018, St Pierre Groupe has grown its turnover by 68%.

'Doing Bakery Differently'

“St Pierre Groupe is a phenomenal business, doing bakery differently with its three brands," Milner said.

"Since joining the business in 2018, I’ve worked with the team to achieve incredible growth. Yet there is still huge potential – it is innovative, superior quality and branded. The workforce has increased threefold in 18 months and I’m excited to guide the team to even greater success.”

As the company moves into its next phase of development, Milner will seek to accelerate international growth, nurture relationships in the USA and explore new opportunities to expand the geographic footprint of the business’ brands.

St Pierre Group is seeking to double its value over the next five years, it said.

Read More: Our Daily Bread – How The Bakery Segment Is Seeking To Bounce Back

Premium Products

“Across the globe, consumers are shifting to more premium products," Milner added. "COVID simply accelerated the shift, encouraging us to innovate for and elevate everyday meals with our product ranges.

"As a business we are renowned for working with retailers to deliver exceptional category growth – and we are constantly reviewing the market, consumer habits and our products to ensure this continues”.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

