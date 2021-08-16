The Bakery segment has successfully navigated the pandemic, but challenges remain in terms of repositioning the sector. Stephen Wynne-Jones reports. This article first appeared in ESM July/August 2021.

The Bakery and Pastry Products segment has rolled – no pun intended – with the punches over the past year, as the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with changing consumer tastes, led to a reappraisal of how bread-based items are produced, marketed and consumed.

The pandemic led to an immediate shift in what types of products were consumed – the imposition of lockdown measures led to the near-overnight decimation of the impulse and food-to-go segments, while loaves and other packaged bread products were stocked up in bulk. It was a swift, sharp shock to the sector, which required agility and flexible thinking.

More than a year on from the start of the crisis, the pandemic is still with us. While hospitality businesses are starting to reopen across Europe, the sluggishness of the vaccine campaign and the rise of new variants have left businesses, and consumers, on edge.