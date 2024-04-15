Upgrade Your In-Store Bakery With MHS Bread-Slicing Machines

Customers appreciate the smell, taste, and balanced range of freshly baked goods – as well as good service – in the in-store bakery.

However, due to the high labour costs involved, supermarkets are not always able to provide this service.

For supermarkets with their own in-store bakeries, MHS now offers the perfect solution, allowing customers to slice their bread without the need for staff members.

MHS slimline II

The ‘MHS slimline II’ self-service bread-slicer is an instant hit with customers, too.

It is simple and safe to use: open the flap, insert the bread, close the flap, and select the slice thickness using the modern touch screen.

Our many years of experience have shown that there are many reasons to be able to slice freshly baked bread yourself, and according to your preferences, which contributes to customer satisfaction.

The advantage is obvious: satisfied customers come back and buy more products in your supermarket. It helps increase sales by offering a great additional service to customers.

The space-saving design of the MHS slimline II only requires a small footprint, which increases the presentation area for baked goods.

Thanks to its slim construction, it can also be optimally integrated into your in-store bakery concept.

This indicates that ‘MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH’ has focused on the needs of supermarkets when developing the bread-slicer.

The machine also scores highly in terms of hygiene, as it can slice all types of bread, oil-free. All parts are easily accessible and simple to clean.

MHS slimline II at a glance:

Simple, intuitive operation

High consumer acceptance

Patented slimline design – 58.5 cm wide

More space for product presentation

Quick and easy to clean

The highest standards of safety and hygiene

Different languages available

Available in two machine sizes

Slicing service promotes customer loyalty

MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH has been a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality food-slicing machines for over 35 years.

The product range includes various bread-slicers for supermarkets and bakeries. MHS pays special attention to the design, hygiene and efficiency of its machines.

MHS also offers a wide range of meat-slicers for supermarkets, butchers, and industrial butchers.

For further information, please visit www.mhs-schneidetechnik.de.

This article was written in partnership with MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH.