Notes From Africa: COGIA, Talabeyah, Glovo, Quick Mart, Bolt

Tunisia: COGIA SA Gets A €6 Million Boost

In Tunisia, olive oil producer COGIA SA has received a loan of €6 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This sum will allow the company to enhance its procurement of olives from local producers, enhance its olive oil packaging and boost exports. The company intends to strengthen its presence on the national and international market. It markets its products in more than 40 countries around the world, and boasts flagship brands such as Rahma, Allegro and SanMarco.

Zimbabwe: Government Commissions Fruit And Vegetable Processing Plant

The Zimbabwean government recently inaugurated a new $1 million fruit and vegetable processing plant in the Mutoko district of Mashonaland East province. The plant will add value to horticultural products grown in the region and improve the incomes of producers, it said. This comes at a time when the country is working to regain its position as one of the biggest horticultural exporters in Africa.

Egypt: Talabeyah Raises $1 Million For Expansion

Egyptian e-commerce startup Talabeyah has raised $1 million from a group of angel investors in a pre-seed funding round. The funding is expected to boost the growth of the company, which operates a food and grocery distribution platform. The firm provides solutions for retailers, enabling them to order inventory in one click.Talabeyah was founded in July 2020 in Cairo.

Ghana: Glovo To Invest €3.3 Million By 2022

Spanish delivery startup Glovo is to inject €3.3 million in funding its expansion in Ghana. The company, which is already present in Accra and Tema, plans to extend its delivery services to other parts of the country. This investment will allow the firm to take advantage of the favourable environment for food delivery growth. Glovo began operations in Ghana last March. The company is poised to launch its operations in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, before the end of this year.

Kenya: Quick Mart Opens 46th Outlet

Kenyan supermarket chain Quick Mart has launched a new outlet in the city of Kisii – its 46th in the country. The company is racing against its main rival Naivas to achieve a larger share of the Kenyan retail market, which is the largest in Africa after South Africa. The company commenced its venture in the Kenyan market in 2006 with the launch of its first store in Nakuru. It now covers 12 of the country's 47 counties.

South Africa: Bolt Food Extends Its Operations To Johannesburg

Bolt, the Estonian ride-hailing business, has expanded its food delivery service to Johannesburg in South Africa. The company aims to provide fast and affordable delivery services to restaurants and consumers across the city. It also intends to reinforce its presence in the food delivery market against rivals such as Uber Eats and Mr D Food. The company also plans to launch its operations in other South African cities such as Pretoria and Durban. Bolt Food South Africa currently has around 700 active restaurant partners in Cape Town.

