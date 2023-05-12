Notes From Africa: Aiguebelle, Angata Sugar Mills, Gharb Papier et Carton

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Morocco: Gharb Papier et Carton Launches Food Packaging Plant

Moroccan packaging manufacturer Gharb Papier et Carton (GPC) has started construction of a new factory in Dakhla. With a total cost of $29.5 million, the plant is expected to be completed by 2026, cover 40 hectares, and have an annual production capacity of 35,000 tonnes of American packaging boxes and cardboard trays.

The unit is the seventh opened by GPC in Morocco and is expected to triple the company's current export revenue to $9 million in the long term.

Kenya: Angata Sugar Mills Limited Plans to Build $33.5m Factory

Kenyan company Angata Sugar Mills Limited (ASML) is planning to construct a $33.5 million factory in Transmara, Narok county. The corporation has already submitted an environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study report to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for an environmental permit.

The project aims to increase sugar production in Transmara, which will contribute to the national domestic sugar production. Kenya currently relies on imported sugar to meet its annual deficit in sugar.

Senegal: Joal-Fadiouth Launches Fish Processing Centre

A fish processing center has been launched in the municipality of Joal-Fadiouth, Senegal. At a total cost of $900,000, the new unit covers 0.63 hectares and has seven storage warehouses as well as 53 improved and traditional ovens for smoking fish and administrative buildings.

The centre was built in an area with one of the largest artisanal fishing ports in the country and a hub for trade in fresh and processed fish products. Approximately 30,000 tonnes of dried fish and other fishery products are processed annually in the city for an estimated value of $52.7 million.

Morocco: Aiguebelle Unveils New $7.4m Chocolate Production Line

Compagnie chérifienne de chocolaterie (Aiguebelle), a subsidiary of the Omnipar Group, has launched a new chocolate production line in its Casablanca-based factory. The new line costs $7.4 million and has a production capacity of 20 tonnes of chocolate products per day. The investment in its subsidiary will help the Omnipar Group consolidate its position as the leader in the chocolate segment in Morocco.

Kenya: Government to Invest $36m in Agribusiness Parks

The Kenyan government plans to set up a total of 47 agribusiness parks in the country's counties by the end of 2023. The project is estimated to cost $36 million and is part of a program to increase value addition and industrialise the agricultural sector.

The parks aim to provide specialised facilities to support the incubation and growth of SMEs in agro-processing and boost their export capacity. The agricultural sector in Kenya contributes 22.4% of GDP and employs about 54% of the workforce.

Mali: New $10 Million Rice Processing Plant Commissioned in Mopti

A new paddy rice processing unit has been commissioned in the central town of Mopti, Mali. The new plant has a processing capacity of 10 tonnes per hour and a processing efficiency of more than 60%. It also has a 7,000-tonne storage warehouse and a modern paddy hulling line.

This new infrastructure aims to improve the quality of milled rice put on the market and boost local supply, as the country relies on imports for 40% of its rice consumption needs.

