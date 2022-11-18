Notes From Africa: Kagera Sugar, Tushop, Quinta de Jugais, Olam Agri, Farmerline

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Tanzania: Kagera Sugar To Expand Sugar Production

In Tanzania, Kagera Sugar Company plans to increase its production capacity to 110,000 tonnes of sugar, up from the previous 60,000 tonnes. The move is a part of effort to enhance sugar supply in the country, minimising the importation of the sweetener. Tanzania is one the largest sugar producers in East Africa.

Kenya: Tushop Receives $3m In Funding To Accelerate Expansion

Kenyan grocery platform Tushop has finalised its US$3m pre-seed funding round. The funds will be deployed to grow Tushop’s team, invest in technology to make its platform as easy to use as possible, and to further expand across Nairobi before rolling the service out to other cities in Kenya. Founded in 2021, the company aims to make access to groceries more affordable and more convenient for Kenyans and eventually all Africans.

Angola: Quinta de Jugais Invests $2 million In Sausage Production

In Angola, agribusiness company Quinta de Jugais has invested $2 million in enhancing its pork sausage production capacity to 1,000 tonnes per month by the end of 2022. The initiative will enable the company to increase the level of supply to meet growing demand on the domestic market. Founded in 2007, Quinta de Jugais operates five processing plants and employs about 220 people in Angola.

Côte d'Ivoire: Olam Agri To Invest In Cotton And Rubber

Olam Agri, one of the world’s largest food commodity traders, plans to invest 100 billion CFA francs ($151 million) in the cotton and rubber sectors in Côte d’Ivoire over the next three years. The project will enable the group to strengthen its processing capacity in the nation. Boasting a presence in Côte d'Ivoire since 1994, Olam Agri also operates in the cashew nut, cocoa and coffee sectors. The group has 12 factories and employs over 5,000 people in the country.

Egypt: Government To Invest $300 million To Increase Cooking Oil Production

In Egypt, the government plans to build four industrial facilities for the production of cooking oil over the next five years. At a total cost of 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($300 million), the new facilities will have a total estimated production capacity of 2,400 tonnes of cooking oil per day. Once completed, they will eventually increase the local production capacity of cooking oil to 4,000 tonnes per day from the current level of around 1,600 tonnes. This should also help reduce imports, with Egyptians consuming nearly 2.5 million tons of vegetable oils each year, including mainly palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil.

Ghana: Farmerline Receives $14 million For Expansion

Ghanaian startup Farmerline has closed its second pre-series A round of funding with an additional $1.5 million investment from social impact investor Oikocredit. With this round of funding, Farmerline will continue to support smallholder farmers and agribusinesses in Ghana as well as also expand into Côte d'Ivoire and strengthen its fertiliser offering in the face of rising prices and shortages. Launched in 2013, Farmerline partners with agribusinesses and agricultural associations to support African farmers with high-quality fertiliser and seeds, free education on climate-smart farming practices, and access to international markets.

