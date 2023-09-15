Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries Limited, Vital, Oyster Agribusiness

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Kenya: KBL Signs A Partnership To Increase Local Supply

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) and Murang’a County have signed a partnership that will see KBL support farmers growing sorghum in the area. With this deal, the company will provide farmers with affordable credit facilities, field extension services, and link them with seed companies, fertiliser providers, and research institutes.

KBL has already built a solid sorghum and barley value chain that includes 47,000 farmers in the country.

Côte d'Ivoire: Vital To Build A Hatchery

In Côte d'Ivoire, the Italian company Vital has just signed an agreement with the government to install a hatchery. This investment is part of a commitment to the Ivorian aquaculture sector, which will also see the construction of a feed manufacturing plant and a training center.

The project is expected to produce a total of 6,500 tonnes of tilapia per year. In Côte d'Ivoire, the aquaculture sector accounts for less than 5% of fish production.

Ghana: Oyster Agribusiness Raises $310,000 For Sustainable Agriculture

Ghanaian agri-tech Oyster Agribusiness has secured a $300,000 line of credit from Root Capital as well as two grants totaling $10,000. According to local media reports, this funding will enable the company to expand its reach and strengthen its gender inclusion initiatives.

Founded in 2018, Oyster Agribusiness is already working with 3,000 small farmers on a vertically integrated business model, providing inputs, promoting the implementation of good agricultural practices, and facilitating market access.

Rwanda: Irrigated Farm To Be Launched By The End Of 2023

In Rwanda, a $74 million irrigated agricultural estate will be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023. Named the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub, the project is a joint venture with Israeli company Netafim, which specializes in precision irrigation solutions.

Occupying a 15,600-hectare site in the Nyagatara region in the east of the country, the new farm houses a water source and an energy network to power its irrigation system. It is expected that the first phase of the project will see the development of 5,600 hectares of farmland.

Tanzania: India's Mahindra Signs Agreement To Boost Sales Of Agricultural Equipment

India's largest tractor manufacturer, Mahindra, has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirati automotive supplier Sarga Motocorp to strengthen its agricultural equipment business in Tanzania. Mahindra intends to leverage Sarga Motocorp's distribution expertise to improve its sales and after-sales service.

According to the agreement, Sarga Motocorp plans to set up more than 25 Mahindra Certified Service Points (MCSP) and three Mahindra spare parts outlets in Tanzania. Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is the world's leading tractor manufacturer in terms of volume and has been present in Tanzania since 2008.

Côte d'Ivoire: Government To Establish Rice Mill

In Côte d'Ivoire, the construction of a rice-processing plant has been launched in Odienné, in the country's northwest. While the cost and production capacity of the new plant have not been revealed, the authorities are counting on the creation of some 520 direct and indirect jobs, once the facility is up and running.

This initiative should boost the contribution of women in the rice processing segment and strengthen the rice processing capacity of the local industry.

Article by Espoir Olodo.