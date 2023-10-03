Notes From Africa: KOA, Namibia Berries, Kentaste, Chakula Investment Group

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Ghana: KOA Launches $10 Million Cocoa Pulp Processing Plant

A cocoa pulp processing plant has been inaugurated in Ghana's Achiase district within the Eastern Region. This new facility, established by the agrifood company KOA, involved a substantial investment of $10 million. The primary output from the plant will be fruit juices, alongside various other cocoa pulp by-products, all designated for exclusive export to international markets.

This significant investment is poised to boost the company's processing capacity tenfold while expanding its supplier network by an additional 10,000. Moreover, it is expected to generate 250 new job opportunities.

Namibia: Namibia Berries Expanding Blueberry Operations with $80 Million Investment

Namibia Berries, a fruit company under the umbrella of South African venture capital firm Loxworth Capital, is embarking on an ambitious $80 million investment plan over the next seven years to bolster blueberry production. This project includes the establishment of a 250-hectare farm located in Divundu, in the Kavango East region, primarily geared towards export.

Upon completion, the operation aims to provide employment for 800 individuals and create 7,000 seasonal positions, particularly during the harvest seasons.

Kenya: Kentaste Launches $1.6 Million Investment Project for Coconut-Based Products

Kentaste, a Kenyan expert in coconut-based products, has initiated a $1.6 million investment project to fuel its business expansion. Funding for this venture is being provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its 'Feed the Future' and 'Prosper Africa' initiatives.

With this financial investment, Kentaste plans to augment its coconut processing capacity by 67%, reaching 50,000 units per day, and intensify its exports of finished goods. Furthermore, this funding endeavour is set to open economic prospects for more than 4,500 Kenyan farmers by enrolling 1,500 new growers as suppliers. Established in 2008, Kentaste specialises in producing and distributing a diverse range of coconut-based products, including coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut flour, virgin coconut oil, and desiccated coconut.

Morocco: Inauguration of $19 Million Vegetable Oil Plant

A new vegetable oil production facility has opened in the southern province of Laâyoune, Morocco. Spanning an area of 1.9 hectares within the El Marsa industrial park, this new establishment boasts a daily production capacity of 100 tonnes of vegetable oils, following an investment of 190 million dirhams ($19 million).

Approximately 60% of the plant's output will be directed to African nations like Mauritania, Mali, Niger, and Chad, while the remaining portion will cater to domestic market demands. The plant's operation is also anticipated to create 370 direct and indirect job opportunities in the region.

Namibia: Chakula Investment Group Advances New Slaughterhouse Project

In Namibia, the Chakula Investment Group, specialising primarily in agri-food processing, is currently in the process of developing a new slaughterhouse situated in the Kunene region, located in the northern part of the country.

This venture, with a total cost of 37 million Namibian dollars ($1.9 million), is scheduled to become operational by the end of October. The new facility will have an annual slaughter capacity of 13,000 cattle and 24,000 small livestock (sheep, goats, pigs).

Kenya: Government to Construct New Raw Milk Processing Plant

Kenya is set to witness the construction of a raw milk processing plant in Narok County. This facility, situated on a 12-hectare site, carries a budget of 750 million shillings ($5.2 million) and will be executed in collaboration with the state-owned New Kenya Co-Operative Creameries (New KCC).

The plant's primary reliance will be on over 300 dairy cooperatives operating within the county. Furthermore, it is expected to generate more than 1,200 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Article by Espoir Olodo.