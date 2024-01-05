Notes From Africa: Oppenheimer Partners, Aguas Bom Jesus, Quantum Foods, Raedial Farms

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Nigeria: Oppenheimer Partners Takes Control Of GZ Industries

South African investment holding company Oppenheimer Partners has taken full control of Nigerian beverage can manufacturer GZ Industries (GZI) by acquiring an additional 37.5% stake from Singapore-based private equity firm Affirma Capital.

With this move, Oppenheimer Partners seeks to serve the entire region south of the Sahara, where the need for packaging in the beverage industry is set to rise with consumption growth driven by rising incomes and population. Founded in 2006, GZ Industries is the country's leading supplier of beverage cans with a production capacity of 1.8 billion units a year, operating two plants based in Ogun and Abia states.

Angola: Bottled Water Production Line Launched

Angolan firm Aguas Bom Jesus has inaugurated its first fully automated bottled water production line at its plant in the Luanda province. Costing a total of $9 million, the line should enable the company, which previously operated only three manual production lines, to increase its production capacity from 2,200 to 16,000 bottles of mineral and table water per day.

The new line will produce 330 and 500-millilitre bottles of water. The company plans to increase its sales to over 5 billion kwanza ($5.9 million) over the next five years, up from the current $1 million in revenues.

South Africa: Quantum Foods Reports Net Loss In 2023

South African poultry and feed company Quantum Foods has posted a net loss of R35.5 million ($1.89 million) in its 2023 fiscal year, ended on September 30 against a net profit of 23.8 million rand ($1.2 million) the year before. While sales rose by 15% year-on-year to R6.9 billion ($369 million), production costs jumped because of additional expenditure linked to load shedding and economic losses related to the avian flu epidemic.

The company, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), also reports that losses of laying hens and breeding stock due to the spread of avian flu on its farm amounted to 155 million rand ($8.3 million). Quantum Foods is based in Wellington in the Western Cape province and also operates in Zambia, Uganda, and Mozambique.

Nigeria: Raedial Farms To Expand Its Horticultural Activities

In Nigeria, palm oil and livestock producer Raedial Farms has signed a cooperation agreement with Compagnie Fruitière, a French fresh fruit and vegetable company. As part of this new partnership, Raedial Farms is committed to the commercial production and processing of fruit for export, namely pineapple and banana.

According to officials, the collaboration will also focus on improving cultivation techniques and product quality, promoting and adopting sustainability practices, and enhancing the operational efficiency of both companies.

Kenya: KBL Launches Microbrewery

Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL), part of East African Breweries Ltd, has commenced production at its new Ksh1.2 billion (US$7.85 million) microbrewery. The facility is adjacent to its primary plant in Ruaraka, Kenya. The new microbrewery will produce three flavours of apple cider marketed under the brand Manyatta.

This new investment will help the company improve its capacity for innovation, in response to changing consumer tastes and preferences, the company said.

Angola: Tomato Processing Plant Announced For Next March

In Angola, a tomato concentrate factory is set to be launched by March 2024 in Dombe Grande in Benguela province. It will have a processing capacity of 150 tonnes per day and is part of the Dombe Grande Agro-Industrial Complex, which also includes a cold storage facility and a canning and packaging plant.

The new plant is expected to boost the tomato value chain and reduce post-harvest losses in the region.

Article by Espoir Olodo