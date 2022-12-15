Notes From Africa: Twiga Foods, Baladna, Delifood Agroindustries, Newman Foods

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Uganda: Twiga Foods Launches In Uganda

Kenyan retailer Twiga Foods has officially commenced business operations in Uganda, officially marking its first pan-African expansion. With the move, Ugandan consumers will now be able to access high quality fresh produce including onions and tomatoes directly from the Twiga Foods farm.

The company plans to not only serve customers that reside in the capital, Kampala, but also to expand the service portfolio to other major towns.

South Africa: A New Hatchery Is Launched in Limpopo

A new hatchery has been built in Limpopo, at a cost of R56 million ($3 million). With a with a capacity of 244,800 chicks weekly, the Northroost hatchery is a joint venture between local Makhado entrepreneur Clive Tigere of KC Hatchery, Country Bird Holdings (CBH) and Bushvalley Chicken. The opening is a positive step for broiler farmers in Limpopo who have never before had access to such consistent volumes of day-old chicks.

Kenya: Government To Establish Tea Processing Plant

In Kenya, the government is planning to build a Sh500 million ($4 million) tea processing plant at a site in Kaberwa, in Bungoma County. The initiative is part of a strategy to boost added value in the sector. According to the authorities, this new factory, once operational, will provide an outlet for farmers in the region who until now were forced to travel to neighbouring counties to sell their crops.

Algeria: Qatari Group Baladna To Invest In Dairy Sector

Qatari dairy company Baladna has announced plans to set up a livestock farm in Algeria. The company plans to produce fodder and dairy cows to improve its shipments on the international market. According to local media reports, the project is scheduled to start in early 2023. It should be recalled that Baladna is one of the leading producers in the Persian Gulf States. The company operates a 240-hectare farm and its herd of cows has grown to 24,000 heads.

Cameroon: A Tomato Processing Plant To Be Launched

Cameroonian food company Delifood Agroindustries Sarl want to build a tomato processing unit in Douala, Cameroon's economic capital. This initiative will provide households with canned tomatoes, while bringing some stability to the local tomato industry. The project is expected to cost 4 billion FCFA and the unit will have a production capacity of 5,400 tonnes of canned tomatoes per year. It is expected to create 150 jobs.

Uganda: Newman Foods Receives Support For Expansion

Ugandan snacks maker Newman Foods has received a support from Yield Fund for its expansion in the consumer foods and snacks segment. According to the company, it will facilitate the acquisition of larger, modern equipment to improve its production throughput, supporting the company's efforts to improve packaging and branding.

Newman Foods is engaged in production and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores in local and regional markets.

