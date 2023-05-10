Oatly Names Jean-Christophe Flatin As New Chief Executive

Oat drinks maker Oatly has announced the appointment of Jean-Christophe Flatin as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 June 2023.

Flatin joined the company a year ago as global president and has led several initiatives with chief operating officer, Daniel Ordoñez.

These include simplifying the company’s organisational structure, driving cost and resource efficiencies across all regions, and instituting a new operating model that sets the stage for future growth.

Commenting on the new role, Flatin said, "Oatly is a once-in-a-generation company with the teams, purpose, and products that are second to none.

"We have all the elements in place to strengthen our leadership position in multiple markets and fuel the societal shift to a more sustainable plant-based food system."

Jean-Christophe Flatin

Flatin is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in managing high-growth brands and leading global organisations.

Before joining Oatly, he was with Mars for more than 30 years and led the multi-billion dollar growth of the Royal Canin cat and dog food business as its global CEO and president.

He also managed multiple global brands as the president of Mars' global chocolate division.

Most recently, he served as president of innovation, science, technology, and Mars Edge, a new entrepreneurial segment of Mars.

"Jean-Christophe is a proven leader and the ideal person to help usher Oatly in our next phase. He has already strengthened our company for the better by putting our supply chain back on firmer footing, renewing our focus on innovation, and enabling our organisation to go on offence to drive profitable growth," Petersson stated.

Toni Petersson

Flatin succeeds Toni Petersson, who will transition to the role of co-chair of the board of directors.

In his new role, Petersson will support Flatin during the transition period and focus on strategic initiatives, including advising on Oatly’s China business and championing Oatly’s company culture and vision.

Eric Melloul, co-chair of the board of Oatly, said, "For over a decade, Toni has led Oatly with tremendous vision, leadership, and commitment, all of which propelled Oatly from a niche, local brand to a global force leading the plant-based movement. I am thrilled to partner with him as co-chairman."

Melloul will continue in his current role and execute the duties and responsibilities of co-chair under applicable law, the company noted.

