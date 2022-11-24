Subscribe Login
Anuga 2023 – 'Outstanding' Level Of Registrations Recorded

With just under a year to go until Anuga 2023 opens its doors – on 7 to 11 October 2023 – the trade fair is reporting what it has described as an 'excellent' level of registrations to date, with more than 90% of the exhibition space already booked.

Bookings are particularly high for the Anuga Meat trade show, which forms part of Anuga's '10 trade shows under one roof', as well as Anuga Organic and Anuga Fine Food.

“Due to the global uncertainty, we initially anticipated to see greater reluctance when it came to booking," commented Stefanie Mauritz, Anuga director. "We would have expected registrations to be made much later than in previous years. That is why we’re especially pleased with the continued strong interest in Anuga, which is almost on a par with the results seen before the pandemic.

Planning In Advance

Mauritz added that despite the unpredictability in the market, many countries are planning their participation in Anuga 2023 "even further in advance" – to date, some 76 countries are set to be represented at the event.

"Some even want to expand their presence in order to increase their exports over the coming years,” she added.

Interest in national pavilions is also high, with the largest country showcases set to include Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, China, France, the US and Belgium.

Broad Global Spectrum

Anuga's broad spectrum is one of the factors that makes the event unique, with exhibitors from countries as diverse as Albania, Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Panama, Pakistan and Sri Lanka set to participate – as well as the welcome return of Ukraine.

“The global food and beverage sector is undergoing a radical transition," said Mauritz. "New supply chains and customer relationships are being built. International industry players are focusing on the world’s biggest food trade fair more than ever before in their drive to set the best course for their business for the next three years."

Anuga takes place at Koelnmesse from from 7 to 11 October 2023. For more information, visit www.anuga.com.

