PepsiCo Names Jamie Caulfield As New Finance Chief

PepsiCo has appointed Jamie Caulfield as its new chief financial officer and executive vice president, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Caulfield serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer of PepsiCo Foods North America.

Jamie Caulfield

Caulfield has been with PepsiCo for more than 30 years and served in various positions, including senior vice president of investor relations from 2011 to 2019.

He also held a series of roles in finance across Frito-Lay, FP&A, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and development, and North America Beverages, where he was CFO for Canada.

In 2019, he stepped into his current role and has been instrumental in driving growth and transformation in the business unit.

Ramon Laguarta, chair and chief executive of PepsiCo said, "His experience within the company is as deep as it is broad and he has touched all aspects of our business in the last 30 years.

"The continuity that Jamie will bring to the high-performing finance function, coupled with his relentless attention to detail and commitment to PepsiCo, is evidence that we have the right person for the job. I could not be more pleased to be announcing Jamie's appointment today."

Hugh Johnston

In the new role, Caulfield succeeds Hugh Johnston, who will leave the company on 30 November to join The Walt Disney Company as its finance chief.

In 2010, Johnston assumed the role of chief financial officer at PepsiCo and his career with the beverage giant spans 34 years.

His portfolio included a variety of responsibilities, including president of Pepsi Cola North America, leadership of PepsiCo's information technology function since 2015, the company's global e-commerce business from 2015 to 2019, and the Quaker Foods North America division from 2014 to 2016.

Laguarta continued, "Hugh's legacy will be with us for decades to come. He has exemplified and epitomised the leadership qualities that PepsiCo has nurtured for generations. Under his financial leadership, the company has transformed significantly, and he has been a strong partner to me for many years.

"I will miss his calm guidance as well as his people-first and empathetic leadership qualities. Hugh goes on to the next stage of his career with all our best wishes."