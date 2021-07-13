ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

PepsiCo Raises Profit Forecast As Soda Sales Jump

Published on Jul 13 2021 11:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: PepsiCo / Sales / Snacks / soda / quarterly report

PepsiCo Raises Profit Forecast As Soda Sales Jump

PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, betting on surging demand for its sodas as pandemic-weary people flock to theatres, restaurants and stadiums after being stuck at home for more than a year.

The company's shares rose 2% to $152.25 in premarket trading as the vaccine-aided reopening of public venues across the United States helped boost North America Beverage sales 24% in the second quarter.

Net revenue from beverage sales to schools, restaurants, stadiums and other such businesses in North America doubled in the quarter.

Beverage sales overseas also improved, with PepsiCo saying it recorded double-digit organic revenue increases in emerging markets like Mexico, Brazil and India.

Quarterly Performance

Overall net revenue rose 20.5% to $19.22 billion in the quarter ended 12 June, above expectations of $17.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.72 per share, above estimates of $1.53 per shares.

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America snacks unit also reported a 7% increase in net revenue, despite expectations that business would slow as people ventured outside their homes again and spent less on snacks.

The company said it expects fiscal 2021 core earnings per share to increase 11%, compared with prior forecast of a high-single-digit increase. It forecast full-year organic revenue to rise 6%.

'Focused On Winning'

Advertisement

Commenting on the company's performance, chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, said, "Our results give us confidence that the investments behind our Faster, Stronger and Better framework are working - as we invest in our brands, supply chain and go-to market systems, manufacturing capacity, capabilities and culture, and our society by integrating purpose into everything we do.

"Moving forward, we remain focused on winning in the marketplace and building competitive advantages that will position us well as consumer habits and preferences evolve over time."

PepsiCo said it would also expand a productivity programme that would introduce more automation in different markets and optimise its manufacturing processes and supply chain, resulting in expected pre-tax charges of about $3.15 billion. The programme's prior cost estimate was about $2.5 billion.

The company also plans to reduce the sugar content of its popular beverages in Europe by a quarter by the mid-part of the decade, as well as unveil a wider range of healthier, nutritious drinks and snacks.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products

PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products
PepsiCo Moves Towards More Sustainable Food System 

PepsiCo Moves Towards More Sustainable Food System 
Frito-Lay To Expand Texas Plant, Create New Jobs

Frito-Lay To Expand Texas Plant, Create New Jobs
Mondelēz To Support Flexible Plastic Recycling In The UK

Mondelēz To Support Flexible Plastic Recycling In The UK
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Cherkizovo Sees Chicken, Turkey Sales Up In Q2 Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Cherkizovo Sees Chicken, Turkey Sales Up In Q2
Tate & Lyle To Support Sustainable Stevia Cultivation Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Tate & Lyle To Support Sustainable Stevia Cultivation
Marketing Restrictions On Food, Beverages Could Lead To $500bn Loss For Brands Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Marketing Restrictions On Food, Beverages Could Lead To $500bn Loss For Brands
Orkla To Acquire Swiss Ingredients Firm Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Orkla To Acquire Swiss Ingredients Firm
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN