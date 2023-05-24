52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo, UEFA Partner On Sustainability At UEFA Champions League Finals

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Pepsico and UEFA have announced a partnership that aims to ensure the first 'zero waste to landfill' UEFA football finals by 2026, through its brands Pepsi, Lay's, Doritos and Gatorade.

At the Women's UCL Final at PSV Stadium in Eindhoven on June 3, and the UCL Final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, PepsiCo and UEFA are set to implement circular economy practices centred around the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle).

The initiative seeks to minimise the impact of football on the environment and drive resource efficiencies.

Zero Plastic

Pepsico said the fully recyclable, zero plastic and biodegradable fibre cups at the Champions League final will significantly reduce single-use plastic.

Through Gatorade's 5v5 global tournament, an annual five-a-side football competition for 14- to 16-year-old boys and girls, PepsiCo is also taking measures to implement carbon neutrality via recycling efforts, carbon offsets, and sustainable clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returnable Packaging

This year's UEFA Women's Champions League Final will be the first to implement returnable packaging for food and drinks. Fans can purchase drinks using 0.40L transparent cups, with a returnable deposit of €2.

Along with cups, Doritos Nachos will be served in returnable trays throughout the stadium.

Likewise, in Istanbul, PepsiCo is partnering with TURN, the global scalable reuse system that capitalises on smart technology to rid the planet of single-use plastic, to house 48,000 TURN smart cups and bin operations at 'Champions Festival' sampling stands.

PepsiCo added that all food and beverage packaging supplied at events throughout the finals will be 100% recyclable. Additionally, Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will include 220 recycling bins for diligent waste sorting post-event.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Drive Positive Change'

"As one of the world's most respected food and beverage companies, PepsiCo is continuously aiming to use its reach and influence to change the way society makes, uses and disposes of packaging," said Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer Europe at PepsiCo.

"We are honoured to play a key role in both the men's and women's UEFA Champion's League Finals. It is a privilege to use football as a vehicle to drive positive change on and off the pitch, whilst still providing fans with an unforgettable experience."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hilton Food Group Says Trading 'In Line With Expectations'
2
A-Brands

Meat Producer Cranswick's Annual Profit Rises On Strong Demand
3
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
4
A-Brands

Bonduelle Group Names Xavier Unkovic As New CEO
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com