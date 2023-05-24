PepsiCo, UEFA Partner On Sustainability At UEFA Champions League Finals

Pepsico and UEFA have announced a partnership that aims to ensure the first 'zero waste to landfill' UEFA football finals by 2026, through its brands Pepsi, Lay's, Doritos and Gatorade.

At the Women's UCL Final at PSV Stadium in Eindhoven on June 3, and the UCL Final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, PepsiCo and UEFA are set to implement circular economy practices centred around the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle).

The initiative seeks to minimise the impact of football on the environment and drive resource efficiencies.

Zero Plastic

Pepsico said the fully recyclable, zero plastic and biodegradable fibre cups at the Champions League final will significantly reduce single-use plastic.

Through Gatorade's 5v5 global tournament, an annual five-a-side football competition for 14- to 16-year-old boys and girls, PepsiCo is also taking measures to implement carbon neutrality via recycling efforts, carbon offsets, and sustainable clothing.

Returnable Packaging

This year's UEFA Women's Champions League Final will be the first to implement returnable packaging for food and drinks. Fans can purchase drinks using 0.40L transparent cups, with a returnable deposit of €2.

Along with cups, Doritos Nachos will be served in returnable trays throughout the stadium.

Likewise, in Istanbul, PepsiCo is partnering with TURN, the global scalable reuse system that capitalises on smart technology to rid the planet of single-use plastic, to house 48,000 TURN smart cups and bin operations at 'Champions Festival' sampling stands.

PepsiCo added that all food and beverage packaging supplied at events throughout the finals will be 100% recyclable. Additionally, Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will include 220 recycling bins for diligent waste sorting post-event.

'Drive Positive Change'

"As one of the world's most respected food and beverage companies, PepsiCo is continuously aiming to use its reach and influence to change the way society makes, uses and disposes of packaging," said Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer Europe at PepsiCo.

"We are honoured to play a key role in both the men's and women's UEFA Champion's League Finals. It is a privilege to use football as a vehicle to drive positive change on and off the pitch, whilst still providing fans with an unforgettable experience."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh.