Plant-Based Startup Heura Sees Revenue Rise Almost 80%

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Plant-based food tech startup Heura has reported a turnover of €31.4 million in its 2022 financial year, up from €17.7 million the previous year, as it ramps up distribution outside its native Spain.

Heura now has a presence in several retailers across Europe, including Super U and Casino Géant (France), Billa and Migros (DACH), Waitrose (UK) and Lidl (Spain), as well as an online presence through Ocado and Gorillas, the group said.

The Barcelona-based firm was founded in 2017 by Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños, and has grown to be a considerable player in the plant-based food market – accounting for 80% of category growth in Spain.

In 2020, just 6% of the company's sales took place outside Spain, a number that grew to 12% in 2021 and 23% in 2022. The UK is the group's fastest-growing market, seeing a sixfold increase last year.

Impact Outside Of Spain

“The last year was a pivotal one for Heura, as we grew from being the leader of the plant-based movement in Spain, to elevating our impact outside of our home country by more than 260%," Coloma commented.

"Accounting for nearly 40% of sales, our newest food innovations, like plant-based chorizo, sausage and breaded chicken have been heavily embraced across Europe, proving the impact of our focus on creating consumer centric foods that help people renew their favourite culinary traditions.

"Each step forward for Heura in 2023 is designed to lead a net-positive food system by 2028. We are working to democratise delicious nutrient-dense foods that have a positive climate impact for people across Europe."

Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

