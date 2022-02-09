Subscribe Login
Primark Announces ‘First-Of-Its-Kind’ Collaboration With Greggs

Primark and Greggs have announced a new partnership, which will see the launch of a new limited-edition clothing range and a cafe.

On 12 February, Primark’s Birmingham store will open a 130–seater Tasty by Greggs cafe at the mezzanine level.

The menu will include sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, freshly ground coffee, as well as hot food-to-go.

Shoppers will also be able to place click + collect orders from the cafe via the Greggs App.

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, commented, “We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Café to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range.”

Clothing Range

The partnership will also see the of launch a limited-edition, 11-piece clothing collection in 60 Primark stores across the UK from 19 February.

The collaboration is a first for Greggs in the area of clothing and accessories in its 83-year history.

Greggs and Primark will be opening an appointment-only boutique, allowing fans of both brands to have a first look at the range in Dean Street in Soho, London, on 17-18 February.

It will offer people the chance to get their hands on the new collection before the rest of the nation and pick up to two pieces for free, Primark added.

Shoppers can book the appointments via a link that will be shared on Instagram and Facebook pages of Greggs and Primark on 10 February at 10:00 hours.

The appointments will be available to 300 shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis across the two days.

'First Official Range'

Raymond Reynolds, business development director at Greggs said, “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK - so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves. We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share."

“Our ‘Tasty by Greggs’ café will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that’s already delivered across all of our shops.”

