Dutch Inflation Rises To 8.0% In February: CBS

Consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 8.0% more expensive in February than in the same month a year earlier, according to new figures from Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (Statistics Netherlands).

In February, consumer goods and services excluding energy and motor fuels were 8.1% more expensive than in the same period a year ago. In January, the annual price increase was 7.7%.

Clothing was 1.8% more expensive in February than last year, while in January, the annual price increase was 9.4%.

Food More Expensive

Food items were 18.4% more expensive in February compared to the same period last year, while in January it was 17.6% higher. Statistics Netherlands says this is mainly due to the price increases in the fresh vegetables category.

Furthermore, higher costs for visits to restaurants and cafés (including takeaway meals) and energy also had an upward effect on inflation.

Motor fuels, on the other hand, were 9.4% cheaper in February than twelve months previously, data showed.

Inflation In The Eurozone Falls

Since 1996, Statistics Netherlands has published two different figures for inflation: one based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the other based on Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

According to the HICP, consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 8.9% more expensive in February than in the same month a year earlier, compared to 8.4% in January.

Inflation in the eurozone fell from 8.6% in January to 8.5% in February.

