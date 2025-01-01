Clothing
Marks & Spencer Buys 25% Stake In Nobody's Child
Britain's Marks & Spencer has bought a 25% stake in womenswear brand Nobody's Child, as it seeks to accelerate a revival in its clothing arm.
M&S Shares Rise On Report Investment Firm Apollo Examined Bid
Shares in Marks & Spencer rose as much as 3.8% in early trading after a report in The Sunday Times said US investment firm Apollo Global Management has...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com