Procter & Gamble Raises Full-Year Sales Forecast On Resilient Demand

Procter & Gamble raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as consumer demand for cleaning and personal healthcare products remains resilient despite rising prices, sending its shares up 1.7% in premarket trading.

The company, however, warned that higher commodity and freight costs could dent its annual core earnings per share, which it now expects at the low-end of 3% to 6% growth that was predicted in January.

The consumer goods giant said it expects fiscal 2022 sales to rise 4% to 5%, compared with its prior forecast of a 3% to 4% increase.

The Tide detergent maker said net sales rose 7% to $19.38 billion (€17.9 billion) in the quarter ended 31 March, compared with analysts' estimates of $18.73 billion (€17.3 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

The company's shares were trading up at $162.13 before the opening bell.

PG Stock Price Today by TradingView


Divisional Performance

Organic sales in the beauty segment increased by 3% year on year during the quarter, with skin and personal care seeing low single-digit growth due to increased pricing and market growth.

The company's grooming division saw organic sales growth of 8%, driven by double-digit growth in sales of shave care products due to innovation, market growth, increased pricing, and a positive mix from the growth of premium products.

The healthcare division saw organic sales rise by 16%, with high single-digit growth in the oral care segment driven by the continued growth of premium products and increased pricing.

Personal health care segment saw organic sales increasing by more than 30% due to a stronger cough, cold and flu season versus the prior year, and innovation in sleep and digestive wellness.

The company's fabric and home care unit saw organic sales up by 10%, with double-digit growth in the fabric care segment and mid-single-digit growth in the home care segment.

Baby, feminine and family care segments registered 10% growth in organic sales during the quarter, the company noted.

Read More: P&G Ending New Capital Investments, Reducing Portfolio In Russia

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

