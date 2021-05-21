ESM Magazine

Puma And Haribo Collaborate On Clothing Collection

Published on May 21 2021

Confectionery giant Haribo has announced a collaboration with sports company Puma to launch a collection comprising shoes and clothing.

According to the partners, the Puma X Haribo collection aims to celebrate the sweet makers' long-running history of providing 'moments of joy worldwide'.

Puma X Haribo

Members of the Puma team were inspired by the Haribo gold bear and the original packaging design and incorporated these elements into some of Puma's classic silhouettes.

The collection features playful and colourful pieces that combine authentic co-branding and street-ready design details.

According to Holger Lackhoff, marketing director of Haribo Germany, the two companies are a "perfect match." He added, "Both of our companies are originally German branded goods manufacturers whose products have been iconic and have been popular with young and old for decades."

Puma general manager for central Europe, Nina Graf-Vlachy, said, “Both companies have carried their cheerful philosophies from Germany to the world over the decades and have accompanied generations in the process. This joy is now also reflected in our collection: playful, colourful designs combined with the latest Puma styles - a perfect fit.”

Clothing Collection

Initially, the collection will be available in Europe and the range will see multiple additions over the course of 2021.

Presently, the range offers two shoes, a number of graphic t-shirts, and shorts.

The shoes, called the CA Pro and Street Rider, build on traditional Puma formats with added Haribo branding, such as the gold bear and gold lettering.

Similarly, the graphic t-shirts and shorts feature co-branding, gold bears, and gold accents.

