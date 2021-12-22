Sustainability 2022 – Claudio Colzani, Chief Executive Officer, Barilla Group

In the most recent edition of ESM, as part of our Sustainability 2022 feature, we spoke to a number of top executives working across the global retail and consumer goods landscape about how they are seeking to set a high bar when it comes to sustainability.

Claudio Colzani, Chief Executive Officer, Barilla Group

2020 was undoubtedly the most challenging year we faced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted all of us around the world, creating instability, uncertainty and requiring a major shift in how we live, work and interact.

Despite the enormous challenges we all faced in 2020 we learned that by staying united, looking ahead with resilience and having a solid foundation are key pillars for change and development.

Our focus was on where we can really make a difference: through our products and our closeness to the people. In our roadmap towards decarbonization, we have further reduced emissions, cutting them by 31% since 2010.

This is thanks to the increased efficiency of our production facilities, key projects across the supply chain, investing in less impactful means of transport, the purchasing of green energy and offsetting programmes. Four of our brands have fully offset their CO2eq emissions and other brands will follow.

Reformulating Packaging

Product packaging is also a priority for us and we are committed to reaching 100% design for recyclability and reducing the use of unnecessary plastic. In regard to paper and cardboard, we purchase only virgin fibre from responsibly-managed forests to ensure the utmost quality and safety to consumers.

Elsewhere, we have engaged with over 10,000 farmers in sustainable agriculture projects to date, working together to ensure they have the right support to provide the best quality raw materials, while ensuring fair conditions.

'Setting Our Priorities'

We are rethinking and setting our priorities and the roadmap for the years to come. We will leverage on the competencies and experience acquired over the past number of years and explore new capabilities and solutions in an ever-increasing digital world.

We will be prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities that this unprecedented era offers and maintain an open dialogue with our stakeholders. These priorities are fundamental in order to offer people quality products, and transparent and consistent information in order to, in turn, make conscious and informed choices.

Read More: Barilla Boosts Women's Representation In Executive Roles, Achieves Pay Equality

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.