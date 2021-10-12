ESM Magazine

Published on Oct 12 2021 11:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Greece / Ingredients / Bulgaria / Tate &amp; Lyle / Azelis / the Republic of North Macedonia

Tate & Lyle Expands Distribution Partnership With Azelis

Tate & Lyle is expanding its partnership with distributor Azelis in Europe into three new countries – Greece, Bulgaria, and the Republic of North Macedonia – from early 2022.

Azelis will now be the distributor of Tate & Lyle’s broad portfolio of ingredients and solutions, including its Promitor Soluble Fibres, Claria Clean Label Starches, and Stevia sweeteners, to customers in 17 countries.

Partnership With Azelis

Waldo van Malssen, channel sales director Europe at Tate & Lyle, said, "We already have a strong relationship with Azelis and are pleased to be building on this with our new agreements, which will enhance our go-to-market capabilities and further develop our representation within these markets.

"We are confident it will help us enhance the relationships we already have with our customers, and enable us to continue delivering the bespoke solutions they require through our innovative plant-based ingredient solutions, including sweeteners, texturants and dietary fibres."

Distribution Partner

Azelis is already Tate & Lyle’s biggest distribution partner in Europe and the pair have worked together since 2003.

The strengthening of this partnership will allow Tate & Lyle’s customers in Greece, Bulgaria, and North Macedonia to benefit from Azelis’ extensive capabilities in solution selling, application, and technical services, as well as their market knowledge and supply chain experience.

Alessandro Monda, group principal manager at Azelis, said, "We are thrilled to further grow our relationship with Tate & Lyle across Greece, Bulgaria, and North Macedonia.

"Their product range is a great complement to our existing portfolio and this extension shows the confidence that Tate & Lyle has in Azelis as a partner."

Article by Conor Farrelly.

