52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Tate & Lyle Sees Revenue, Profits Up By Double Digits In Full Year

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Ingredients firm Tate & Lyle has reported a 18% increase in revenue and a 22% increase in EBITDA in its financial year to 31 March.

The group said that its profit performance was driven by 'mix management, pricing, productivity savings and cost discipline', which helped to offset inflation.

Profit for the year stood at £320 million (€368.2 million).

The group's Food & Beverage Solutions arm reported a 19% increase in revenue in the period, while profit in this division was 21% higher.

Elsewhere, its Sucralose business reported a 2% increase in revenue in the period, with EBITDA down 5% in this division.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Strategic Progress'

“It has been an excellent first year for the new Tate & Lyle, with strong financial performance," commented Nick Hampton, chief executive.

"Our key financial measures were all met, with group revenue and adjusted EBITDA showing double-digit growth and productivity savings well ahead of target."

Elsewhere, Hampton praised the "strategic progress" made by the group, including the acquisition of a dietary fibre business in China and the recent brand relaunch, which was introduced in January.

Read More: Tate & Lyle Launches New Brand Identity

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking Ahead

For the year to end-March 2024, the group is expecting to report revenue growth of 4% to 6%, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 7% to 9%.

"The re-positioning of Tate & Lyle continues at pace," Hampton added. "With our clear strategic focus and strong scientific and solutions capabilities, we are well-placed to progress our strategy."

Read More: Tate & Lyle Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hilton Food Group Says Trading 'In Line With Expectations'
2
A-Brands

PepsiCo, UEFA Partner On Sustainability At UEFA Champions League Finals
3
A-Brands

Meat Producer Cranswick's Annual Profit Rises On Strong Demand
4
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com