Tetra Pak Teams Up With AB Biotek For Postbiotic Food Solutions

Tetra Pak has teamed up with AB Biotek Human Nutrition & Health to introduce a range of postbiotic food solutions.

The initiative will meet the growing customer demand for postbiotic food solutions, which boost the immune system, vitality and wellbeing, Tetra Pak added.

The timing of the collaboration between Tetra Pak and AB Biotek is crucial as the health and wellness market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 9.33% from $124.26 billion (€117.1 billion) to $232.46 billion (€219 billion) by 2030, according to data from the Global Research and Markets 2023.

Gerald Dard, managing director at AB Biotek, stated, "For the first time, we can now unlock new opportunities for food producers to offer fortified products in categories such as tea, plant-based beverages, sports drinks and more. We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with Tetra Pak."

Postbiotics

Postbiotics can be integrated in food processing as a powder at the mixing stage of UHT (Ultra High Temperature) products, like beverages, dairy products, ice cream and cheese.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inalpi cheese protein slices enriched with postbiotics is the first product that will be launched by the partners in Italy.

Tetra Pak is also exploring an array of postbiotic food concepts, including high protein ambient yoghurt, high protein tea and reduced sugar juice.

It involves working with food producers throughout their product journey, from ideation to product concept testing to industrial validation at the company’s product development centres.

The inclusion of postbiotic powder in a recipe requires minimal investment and does not require additional specialised machinery, allowing manufacturers to swiftly meet consumer demand with minimal effort, the company noted.