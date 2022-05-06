Thai Union Commences Operations At Omega-3 Centre of Excellence

Thai Union has announced the opening of its Omega-3 Centre of Excellence in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, which will operate under its Thai Union Ingredients (TUI) arm.

The 'O3C' facility will seek to explore more efficient and specialised methods for refining various Omega-3 oils, the company said in a statement, as well as act as a platform for collaboration and research on said oils.

The facility is located on the site of TUI's existing crude fish oil facility, and features 225 square meters of state-of-the-art laboratories and research facilities.

The Thailand facility will also work in collaboration with TUI’s Omega-3 oil refinery in Rostock, Germany.

Quality Ingredients

“Our Omega-3 Centre of Excellence is the next step on our journey to ensuring TUI delivers the healthiest and highest quality ingredients to our customers," commented Leonardus Coolen, managing director of TUI.

"It is particularly exciting for potential customers as it allows us to optimise the final point of our end-to-end supply chain at our Rostock plant to deliver the highest quality Omega-3 oils to customers both in Europe and around the world."

Through O3C, TUI will source sustainable materials and refine oils using modern technology, and in line with quality standards and customer requirements. Once this process is completed, the materials are transferred to the Rostock facility.

Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans

“Our goal of Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans is core to the future of Thai Union and the common thread across our business strategy," added Thiraphong Chansiri, Thai Union’s CEO and president.

"Our new Omega-3 Centre of Excellence epitomises this vision, making sure we not only maximise the value from every fish and plant we use but also help people of all ages stay healthy and active.”

Thai Union, which recently announced plans to bolster its sustainability credentials, is the parent company of brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch, among others. The group reported a 28.3% increase in net profit in its full year 2021.

