Thai Union Teams Up With Sustainable Fisheries Partnership

Thai Union Group has entered into a partnership with Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) to improve transparency across its supply chain and consider the broader impact of its activities on biodiversity.

The agreement aims to deliver healthy marine and aquatic ecosystems and a secure seafood supply by creating a responsible seafood economy.

The partnership with SFP will allow ongoing audits of Thai Union’s supply chains and keep it engaged at SFP roundtables, which is critical to the company’s supply chain.

It will also allow Thai Union to continue its participation in the Ocean Disclosure Project (ODP), with supply chain and sustainability information to be made publicly available through the ODP platform.

'Exploring New Opportunities'

Adam Brennan, group director of sustainability at Thai Union, said, “Thai Union is constantly exploring new opportunities to strengthen transparency across its entire operations, and our partnership with SFP is further evidence of that unwavering commitment.

“A key element of this new partnership will be Thai Union’s ability to use SFP’s Seafood Metrics system, which helps businesses evaluate the sustainability of their seafood, understand the effectiveness of existing improvement efforts, and identify the most important priorities for improvements.”

Seafood Metrics will help Thai Union to improve the monitoring, transparency and traceability of its supply chains, as well as assess and monitor its global wild and farmed supply chains in the EU, US and Asia.

The technology gathers and tracks information on governance quality, target stock health, human rights risks, and environmental impacts in a company’s source fisheries.

Additional Sustainability Indicators

The monitoring system will also implement additional sustainability indicators, such as certifications, Human Rights Risk Assessment, NGO ratings and traceability, Thai Union noted.

The partnership will involve a bycatch audit of Thai Union’s tuna supply chain.

Bycatch, the unintended catch of non-target species, is one of the most significant issues affecting the biological sustainability of marine fisheries and the assessment of its impact on supply chains will help the company take further action.

In February, the John West parent announced a pilot for satellite imaging of shrimp farming operations in collaboration with satellite data analytics company, Sea Warden, and supply chain traceability company, Wholechain.

