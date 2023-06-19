52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

UK High-Sugar Promotion Ban Delay Angers Health Campaigners

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Britain's decision to further delay rules banning multi-buy deals on food and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar (HFSS) has dismayed health campaigners who say it will not help families trying to save money.

The UK government said at the weekend that rules banning multi-buy deals on HFSS foods and drinks, including buy one get one free (BOGOF) deals, will be delayed until October 2025.

The policy had already been delayed until October this year. The government will continue to review the impact of the restrictions on consumers and businesses.

'Right To Choose'

"I firmly believe in people’s right to choose – and at a time when household budgets are under continuing pressure from the global rise in food prices, it is not fair for government to restrict the options available to consumers on their weekly shop," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Britons, worn down by a cost of living crisis into its second year, face food inflation of over 19%, official data shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: UK PM Sunak Scraps Plan For Supermarket Price Cap After Backlash: Reports

Health Industry Response

John Maingay, director of policy at the British Heart Foundation, said multi-buy deals led people to spend more money and eat more junk food.

"The government has said itself in recent weeks how important it is to drive down our high obesity rates – but it won’t achieve this unless it follows its own evidence and implements its own policies," he said.

Sarah Clarke, president of the Royal College of Physicians, noted that more than one in three children leave primary school with obesity and that the problem required government action, not just personal responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said the government's latest delay would widen health inequalities.

Most major supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's, have moved away from multi-buy deals in recent years, aiming instead to keep prices on essential products low by matching those available at discount groups Aldi or Lidl, and via promotions on loyalty cards.

The government said it remained committed to cutting hospital waiting lists by tackling obesity which costs the national health service (NHS) around £6.5 billion (€7.63 billion) a year.

Read More: Convenience Retailers Likely To Be 'Less Affected' By New HFSS Rules In UK

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Unilever Extends Strategic Supply Agreement With Barry Callebaut
2
A-Brands

Kerry Group Opens Taste Facility In Indonesia
3
A-Brands

Unilever To Scoop Up Frozen Yoghurt Brand Yasso
4
A-Brands

EY’s Kristina Rogers On The Role Of Resilience And Collaboration In Retail And FMCG
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com