AB InBev To Open Food Market In Brussels

Published on Jul 2 2021 8:19 AM in Drinks tagged: Beer / AB Inbev / Brussels / Gare Maritime

Brewer AB InBev has announced plans to open a food market at Gare Maritime in Brussels, in partnership with real estate developer Extensa.

The Gare Maritime Food Market will be located in the Tour & Taxis areas of the city, a former industrial hub which is currently undergoing renovation into a 'progressive urban district'.

The beer giant has said that the food market will be 'an innovative culinary meeting place where everyone with a heart for tasty and healthy food can come and taste the richness of Belgian gastronomy'.

It will include 10 restaurants, covered terraces and a number of food stores, while the flagship Victoria Bar will form the centrepiece, offering beers from the AB InBev range.

Good Food And Social Impact

“Our ambition goes further than offering a high-quality culinary concept," said Pieter Anciaux, director, HoReCa at AB InBev Belgium. "We are also paying attention to our social impact and want to forge a bond with the Belgians, the inhabitants of Brussels and the surroundings of Tour & Taxis."

The food market will seek collaborations with food startups and farmers in the area, while it will also seek to implement a 'zero waste' policy, in line with the sustainability agenda of AB InBev.

"Together, we are connected by the passion to pioneer, accelerate and activate," commented Kris Verhellen, CEO of Extensa, which has spearheaded the renovation of Gare Maritime, a former freight station.

The Gare Maritime Food Market is scheduled to open this autumn.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

