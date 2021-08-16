Aldi Portugal Launches Beer Made From Leftover Bread

Published on Aug 16 2021 8:09 AM in Drinks tagged: Beer / Aldi / Portugal / Continente / Sonae MC / World News / Aldi Portugal

Aldi Portugal has commenced the sale of Bread Beer, a beer produced from unsold bread sourced from the retailer’s stores.

Beer Bread has been developed exclusively for the brand by brewer Aldeana by replacing part of the usual malt used in beer production with bread.

The result is an amber beer described as 'distinctive but uncomplicated', marked by notes of cereal, caramel and toast.

Bread Beer is now on salein Aldi stores across Portugal, with limited stocks available.

The launch is part of the Aldi Portugal’s food waste initiative and comes after the retailer joined the United Against Waste movement earlier this year.

Aldi Portugal’s Corporate Responsibility Director, Elke Muranyi, said that the launch of Bread Beer aims to “raise consumer awareness” and “challenge customers to be creative about reusing surplus food”.

Alternative Beers

However, this is not a first for Portugal, as Sonae MC-owned hypermarket and supermarket banner Continente has for some time been selling the Vadia artisan beer, also made with bread leftovers.

Meanwhile, another novelty for Portuguese beer lovers is Sovina 500 Cherry Sour, a beer made from surplus cherries.

Launched earlier this month, the cherry-based beer is the result of a partnership between artisan brewery Sovina and the Too Good To Go app, an app that allows partner brands and establishments to combat food waste by selling their surplus food.

The new Sovina 500 Cherry Sour beer is available through Sovina's online shop and select specialty bars.

Finland's Kesko and SPAR Austria are two other retailers that have launched bread-based beers in the past.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.