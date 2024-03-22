52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

European Championship Won't Save German Economy, Study Shows

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
European Championship Won't Save German Economy, Study Shows

The European Championship to be held in Germany this summer is unlikely to turn into a summer fairytale for the euro zone's largest economy as it struggles for growth, a study by a leading institute and seen by Reuters showed.

"The experience of the Football World Cup in 2006 shows that major sporting events are not economic fireworks," said Michael Groemling, head of the Institute of the German Economy IW Koeln.

Germany's industry-heavy economy has struggled since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up energy costs, and it is now in its fourth straight quarter of zero or negative growth, weighing on the whole euro zone.

Consumer Spending

Many consumers are likely to use Euro 2024 as an opportunity to buy a new television, invite people to a public viewing or drink one more beer while watching the games, he said.

"But they will save money elsewhere: bratwurst instead of a restaurant, TV instead of going to the cinema," said Groemling. "As a result, consumer spending is not necessarily increasing, but shifting."

ADVERTISEMENT

The event could provide a small economic boost for the 10 cities hosting the games. However, this will not result in higher gross domestic product at the end of the year, according to the IW study.

Germany's GDP

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3% in 2023, making it the world's weakest-performing major economy. Modest growth is expected this year.

It is true that some money will still flow into some stadiums in the form of modernisation work. "However, no new roads or other infrastructure will be built, as was the case with the World Cup in South Africa, for example," said Groemling.

Income from the sale of TV rights also went to the football association UEFA, which is based in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, psychological effects should not be underestimated. "A major sporting event can brighten the mood and improve the image of the host country," said the expert.

A successful European Championship from a sporting and organisational point of view makes the location more attractive.

"Image cultivation is an enormous gain, especially against the backdrop of weak direct investment," said Groemling.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Nigerian Breweries, Marjane, East Africa Foods, Hatch Africa
Notes From Africa: Nigerian Breweries, Marjane, East Africa Foods, Hatch Africa
2
A-Brands

Gluten-Free Food Firm Dr. Schär Sees Turnover Up 16%
Gluten-Free Food Firm Dr. Sch&auml;r Sees Turnover Up 16%
3
A-Brands

Clorox To Sell Some Latin American Operations; Take $233m Charge
Clorox To Sell Some Latin American Operations; Take $233m Charge
4
Features

How Can Retailers Add Value To The Meat-Free Foods Category?
How Can Retailers Add Value To The Meat-Free Foods Category?

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com