Budweiser Teams Up With Artist Peter Blake On New 'Pop Art' Can

Beer brand Budweiser has teamed up with Sir Peter Blake, the artist behind the cover of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, on a new series of Pop-Art inspired cans.

Available in Tesco stores in the UK, the new cans will be launched at a streetside exhibition in Shoreditch, London, on 23 March, where the world's first 'fridge frame' will be unveiled, the AB InBev-owned brand said in a statement.

The Power Of Art

“I have always believed in the power of art to transcend boundaries and connect with people from all walks of life, so I am thrilled to partner with Budweiser, an American cultural icon," Blake said of the collaboration.

"We are bringing Pop Art back to its roots and putting it in the hands of the masses through this limited-edition can, inviting everyone to appreciate the beauty of art in their everyday lives”

Blake's signature will feature on the limited-edition cans, which have gone on sale in a four pack. As well as working with The Beatles, he also designed the cover for Oasis' album Stop The Clocks and Band Aid’s Do They Know It's Christmas?, and has worked with a variety of other artists and musicians.

'An Iconic Collaboration'

“We’re proud to launch this iconic collaboration with the legend that is Sir Peter Blake, marking a fusion of his artistic excellence and our cultural legacy, allowing people to own a piece of Pop Art history while enjoying a smooth, refreshing Budweiser," commented Jessica McGeorge, global brands director at Budweiser.

"We are excited to invite beer lovers and art aficionados to come together and experience the Pop Art can, with the world’s first fridge frame.”