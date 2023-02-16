Belgian Beer Billionaires To Invest €400m In France's Tikehau

An investment firm linked to the two founding families behind Anheuser Busch InBev is set to invest €400 million in France's Tikehau, the private equity company has announced.

Tikehau, which also announced a stable net profit of €320 million for 2022, said the cash will be injected by SFI, a unit of investment firm Partinvest.

Partinvest is owned by the Van Damme and Van der Straten families, who have ties to Anheuser Busch InBev.

'Committed And Active Role'

"SFI intends to play a committed and active role as a shareholder alongside the founders and management of the group, and to bring its expertise in developing businesses on a global scale", Tikehau said in a statement.

Alexandre Van Damme, who is also a board member at Anheuser, will obtain a seat on the supervisory board of Tikehau Capital Advisors, the main shareholder of stock market-listed asset manager Tikehau.

Tikehau said it would increase its 2022 dividend pay-out by 17% to €0.70, adding that was "in line with the group's guidance to distribute to shareholders more than 80% of the EBIT of the asset management business."

Tikehau shares were down 0.75% at €26.45 shortly after the Paris market open, where the blue-chip CAC 40 is up 0.87%.

Sustainability Targets

In December, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced that it was on track to meet its climate goals, according to the first Belgian impact statement published by the company.

The impact statement highlights how AB InBev in Belgium is getting closer to its climate goals. It was presented to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a visit to AB InBev's facilities.

In 2022, the beer firm's European breweries achieved the target to switch to 100% renewable electricity.

