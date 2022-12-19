AB InBev 'On Track' To Meet Climate Goals

Anheuser-Busch InBev is on track to meet its climate goals, according to the first Belgian impact statement published by the company.

It highlights how AB InBev in Belgium is getting closer to its climate goals.

The statement was presented to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a visit to AB InBev last week.

In 2022, AB InBev's European breweries achieved the target to switch to 100% renewable electricity.

Tim Moerman, ESG and sustainability director of Europe at AB InBev, stated, "We obviously report annually on our ESG ambitions and results at a global level. But Belgium is the cradle of beer and our company. Our oldest breweries are here.

"Moreover, Leuven is home to our global innovation centre GITEC, where more than 100 experts are developing new technological solutions to transform and arm our entire industry to meet the climate challenge. That's why we also wanted a report that zooms in on our local climate efforts."

Net-Zero Emissions

The brewer has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire global supply chain by 2040.

It aims to reduce its own emissions to an absolute minimum and offset the remaining by investing in projects that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

By 2028, the company has set a target to reach net zero for its operations in its five largest European breweries, including Leuven and Jupille.

Emission Reduction Measures

AB InBev has developed several solutions to use less energy and emit less CO2, including the Simmer & Strip technique devised in its innovation centre.

The process allows the brewer to simulate gas bubbles without boiling beer, saving energy use by 80% and reducing overall brewing emissions by 5%.

The brewer has also added e-trucks to its fleet, delivering beer to the local on-trade in Leuven and Brussels.

It has also implemented measures to reuse as much water as possible.

Its breweries in Leuven and Jupille purified more than 300 Olympic-sized swimming pools of wastewater into pure drinking water.

The brewer has also designed a 150-grams beer bottle, which it claims is the lightest in the world.

