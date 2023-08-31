Captain Morgan Launches Alcohol-Free Beverage

Diageo has announced the launch of Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0%, an alcohol-free alternative to the brand's Original Spiced Gold.

The drink will be rolled out in Great Britain from September, followed by Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia later this year before further roll out across Europe in 2024.

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% alcohol-free spirit will be priced at £15 in Great Britain and will be available via thebar.com as well as Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco with more stores to be added in due course.

Alcohol-Free Drinks

The new beverage joins Diageo's existing portfolio of alcohol-free drinks, comprising Guinness 0.0%, Tanqueray 0.0% and Gordons 0.0%, and is the first among its dark spirits range.

Around half of the people (49.6%) in GB between the legal drinking age and 24 are seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption, according to Kantar Alcovision data.

Samori Gambrah, global brand director at Captain Morgan commented, "With a resurgence of rum as a drink of choice and the global alcohol-free spirit market set to increase[IWSR data], Captain Morgan 0.0% is perfectly placed to not only meet growing demand but also give those looking to moderate their consumption a new alternative."

Spiced Flavour Profile

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% features a spiced flavour profile and seeks to tap into 'lighter, upbeat', drinking occasions.

Developed by Diageo’s innovation team over the past two years, the drink is characterised by notes of caramel, molasses, vanilla and warm brown spices.

Amanda Brown, liquid scientist at Diageo, added, "When creating Captain Morgan 0.0%, we went through more than 400 recipes before we were able to capture the iconic rum and spice flavour of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold, but without the alcohol.

"Captain Morgan 0.0% has been created by layering flavours that deliver the complexity and depth that consumers know and love."