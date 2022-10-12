Subscribe Login
Drinks

Carlsberg Rolls Out Limited-Edition Brews To Mark 175th Anniversary

Danish brewer Carlsberg has launched a range of exclusive experimental brews to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

The limited-edition drinks will be available in select markets, the brewer added.

Limited-Edition Brews

The brews include a Carlsberg Brut Beer with Montrachet yeast from Carlsberg's collection.

The drink is characterised by a sparkly, dry and smooth touch, according to Carlsberg.

It also contains Yuzu, grapefruit and rose water for a uniquely crisp and refreshing finish.

The second drink is a Carlsberg Barrel Aged Lager, stored in Danish whiskey barrels for 175 days for a refined, rich and peaty taste.

The brewer is also offering a wheat lager, made of 100% wheat malt and no barley malt.

It is a smooth and 'wine-ish' beer, according to Carlsberg, brewed with all wheat malt and dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops.

All three beverages were developed in the Carlsberg Research Laboratory.

Carlsberg

Carlsberg was founded by J C Jacobsen as a small craft brewery in Valby in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The group recently launched its new ESG programme, Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB), highlighting updated targets and new focus areas.

As part of the new programme, the brewery is bolstering initiatives to source responsibly, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, protect human rights, ensure compliance through the living by its compass programme and engage communities responsibly.

Carlsberg reported second-quarter revenue below expectations as earnings were hit by higher commodity and energy prices despite a recovery of sales in bars and restaurants.

