Colruyt, Liefmans Announce Limited Edition Beer

Published on Jul 9 2021 1:00 PM in Drinks tagged: Beer / Belgium / Colruyt / Liefmans

Belgian retailer Colruyt will roll out a limited edition beer, developed in association with Liefmans brewery, in Colruyt Lowest Prices stores from 14 July.

Kriek-Brut Xtra offers an 'artisanal' blend with the perfect balance between tangy cherry notes and warm aromas of wood and vanilla, the retailer added.

With an alcohol content of 9.5%, the beer is available in units of 75 cl in paper packaging, priced at €9.99 per bottle.

Colruyt beer buyer Koen Debusschere and beer sommelier Jo Panneels teamed up with master brewer Marc Coesens to create the unique limited edition beer.

Debusschere commented, "Beer has pride of place at Colruyt and our customers appreciate it. We also want to inspire them and introduce them to the world of beer.

"That is why we are constantly innovating and renewing our assortment. We are proud to have created a beer with the Liefmans brewery, our partner for years, and to offer it to our customers."

Product Highlights

The beer combines a base of kriek from different vintages, lager that has rested for two years in bourbon barrels, and kriek that has been matured for four years in wine barrels.

Marc Coesens, master brewer at Liefmans, described the beer as "a very successful limited edition that we are launching exclusively at Colruyt."

Panneels added, "Our Kriek-Brut Xtra goes wonderfully with desserts such as chocolate cake or black forest. It will go perfectly with duck with a wild berry sauce if you prefer to enjoy it with the main meal. And needless to say, you can also enjoy our Kriek-Brut Xtra solo."

Elsewhere, the Belgian beer market witnessed a slump in domestic sales and exports for the first time in ten years, with both seeing an 18% decline.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

