Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Writes Symphony 'Inspired' By Krug Champagne

Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has partnered with champagne house Krug to write a symphony 'inspired' by the LVMH-owned brand's 2008 vintage.

The symphony, Suite for Krug in 2008, is said to have been influenced by three champagnes from that year, Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, Krug 2008, and Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Édition.

Sakamoto worked alongside Krug cellar master Julie Cavil in 'seeking inspiration' for the pieces, LVMH said.

Award-Winning Composer

Sakamoto is known for his film scores for The Last Emperor, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Score, as well as 2015's The Revenant, along with countless other Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning soundtracks.

In a statement, Krug said, 'True to its refined maverick spirit, the House of Krug is once again transcending reality through new music pairing experiences. Building on the notion of food pairings, the House offers music pairings as an unexpected way to discover our champagnes.

'With the firm conviction that music is a universal language that can trigger new sensations, Krug naturally partnered with Krug Lover, Ryuichi Sakamoto, to create a unique music pairing experience through an unprecedented symphonic composition.'

Seeing Sound

Commencing this month, Krug is set to host three global events under the 'Seeing Sound' banner, in New York, London, and Tokyo. Described as a 'multisensory immersion featuring a live orchestra', the immersive experience will feature 36 musicians selected by Ryuichi Sakamoto, and a 3D soundscape developed by Devialet.

You can listen to Suite for Krug in 2008 below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgfXvefPJkQ

