Coors Light To Eliminate Plastic Rings Globally

Molson Coors has announced that it will eliminate plastic rings from six-pack units of Coors Light in locations where it owns brewing operations.

The initiative will see Coors Light emerge as the largest beer brand in North America to move away from plastic rings.

Molson Coors Beverage Company will invest approximately $85 million, allowing the brand to begin the transition to fully recyclable and sustainably-sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year.

Packaging Innovation

The investment see Molson Coors upgrade its packaging machinery, which will also allow the company’s entire North American portfolio of brands to utilise cardboard wrap carriers by the end of 2025.

In total, the move by Molson Coors will save 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually.

In 2021, Molson Coors removed plastic rings across all major brands sold in the United Kingdom, including Coors and Carling, and transitioned to recyclable cardboard sleeves.

Molson Coors in Canada moved to more sustainable plastic rings in 2021, and has pledged to eliminate plastic rings as part of this announcement.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley, said, “Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy.

“Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single-use plastic rings in North America.”

Coors Light will debut the new packaging at the Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light, a pop-up concept store in New York.

The Plastic-Free Future Mart will be open from 2–6 March, and is located at 603 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, NY.

Coors Light Sustainability Strategy

Molson Coors announced sustainability goals in 2017 to shape the company and set new standards for the beer and beverage industry, focusing on the areas of water, climate, and packaging.

The latest initiative will help Molson Coors move closer towards its goal of ensuring that packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and consumer-facing plastic packaging is made from at least 30% recycled content by the end of 2025.

