Denmark's Dagrofa Integrates LIVA Stormarked Under The MENY Banner

Jutland-based supermarket business LIVA Stormarked and its more than 100 employees have been integrated into Dagrofa's MENY banner.

In February of this year, Dagrofa announced the acquisition of the business, operated by Vivi Bro Gregersen and Michael Bro Christensen.

The business comprises two stores in Kolding of around 2,000 square metres each.

Michael Bro Christensen commented, "LIVA is something special for many of Kolding's citizens, and this is due to our skilled employees who know their customers and have always delivered a high level of service and had the right values in their luggage.

"MENY shares many of these values, and therefore it has been natural that our employees can continue, just as Vivi and I can continue as shopkeepers. In addition, becoming part of a MENY chain has a lot of advantages."

Acquisition

The acquisition will allow employees of LIVA Stormarked to avail of learning programmes and training courses offered by MENY, which range from apprenticeships and talent training to management training and grocery store training.

Employees receive ongoing training through courses both physically and digitally.

"It's great that we get the opportunity to specialise and educate ourselves on an ongoing basis. Sometimes you can be blind to the career opportunities in the retail industry, so it's great to enter a place where there is the opportunity to develop professionally and personally," said Mads Jensen, sales assistant at MENY Liva.

LIVA Stormarked

LIVA has been a customer of Dagrofa for many years, and although much of the assortment will remain the same, the retailer will also add new products.

After the renovation in autumn of this year, concepts in MENY stores such as fresh fish, delicacies and cheese will be available in the stores.

LIVA Stormarked was founded by grocers Lissy and Vagner Bro Christensen, who moved to Kolding in 1968.

Their children, Vivi Bro Gregersen and Michael Bro Christensen, have since taken over and will continue as employed merchants of Dagrofa in the stores along with the more than 100 employees.

