Diageo Launches Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer In The UK

Spirits giant Diageo has launched Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer in the UK after successfully rolling out the product in the US last year.

The drink is currently available in a 440ml can in Tesco stores in Great Britain. The spirits giant will introduce the product in more supermarkets and off-licences nationwide in the coming months.

Cold Brew Coffee Beer

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer combines Guinness and distinct coffee flavours for a smooth tasting drink.

Cold brew coffee is added to Guinness Draught, alongside additional roasted barley flavours to balance the notes of coffee, chocolate and caramel.

The drink, best served ice cold, contains approximately 2mg of caffeine per can – the same as a decaf coffee.

'Natural And Delicious Next Step'

Grainne Wafer, global brand director for Guinness, said, “The coffee notes already in Guinness make the creation of Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer a natural - and delicious - next step in our proud history of innovation. Coffee is not only a natural flavour companion to Guinness, but a huge part of culture around the world, not least in the US, where this beer first launched.

"With this latest innovation in Guinness brewing, we’ve introduced Guinness to new consumers as well as existing fans in the US, and this is our ambition as we launch Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer in more countries over the next 12 months.”

Coffee emerged as the top choice of drink in Great Britian, surpassing tea, with 95 million cups consumed each day, according to data from Coffee British Association.

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer is available nationwide in the US and Diageo plans to launch it in more markets in Europe and Asia in the next 18 months.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.