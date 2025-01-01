52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Guinness

Diageo Misses Profit Expectations, CEO Warns Of Troubles Ahead

Diageo Misses Profit Expectations, CEO Warns Of Troubles Ahead

Diageo Seeks To Sell Beer Portfolio On Margin Concerns: Reports

Diageo Seeks To Sell Beer Portfolio On Margin Concerns: Reports

Diageo is seeking to divest its beer portfolio on margin concerns, except flagship brand Guinness, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the world's...

Notes From Africa: Guinness Nigeria, Alcoaxarquia, Ifria, Victory Farms

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-bevera...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com