German Non-Alcoholic Beer Production Sees 74% Growth Over Decade

Non-alcoholic beer production in Germany has increased by 74.1% in the past ten years, according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

In 2021, the country produced 411 million litres of alcohol-free beer, worth around €358 million.

The production volume was 236 million litres in 2011, Destatis noted.

The production of mixed beer drinks, such as Radler, containing a slightly lower percentage of alcohol than regular beer, also witnessed growth.

Production volumes in the category grew by 23.6% over the past decade, from 326 million litres in 2011 to almost 403 million litres in 2021.

Over ten years, this increase is significantly lower than in the production of non-alcoholic beer, Destatis added.

Non-Alcoholic Beer

In 2020, data from market research firm Fact.MR unveiled that the global market for non-alcoholic beers is scheduled to grow at a positive CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2027.

By the end of the forecast period, the non-alcoholic beers market will be worth more than $28 billion (€25.4 billion), it said.

In May of this year, AB InBev said it is 'off track' in reaching its goal that 20% of its beer volume would be non-alcoholic and low-alcohol by 2025, chief sustainability officer Ezgi Barcenas said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Elsewhere, Italian beer production reached 17.6 million hectolitres (hl) in 2021, surpassing both 2019's (17.3 million hl) and 2020's (15.8 million hl) figures. Exports, amounting to 3.8 million hl, were also higher than in 2019 (3.5 million) and 2020 (3.3 million).

