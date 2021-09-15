ESM Magazine

Heineken Collaborates With Daniel Craig For New Commercial

Published on Sep 15 2021 9:50 AM in Drinks tagged: Heineken / Daniel Craig / Commercial / No Time To Die

Heineken has unveiled a new commercial entitled 'Worth The Wait' in association with Daniel Craig to celebrate the upcoming release of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The commercial shows Daniel Craig waiting patiently for the first satisfying sip of an ice-cold Heineken beer, in an ode to fans who have eagerly awaited the next instalment of the franchise and showing that the best things come to those who wait.

Social Experiment

To test the truth behind the sentiment, Heineken carried out a real-world social experiment to prove that good things are indeed worth the wait.

In the experiment, 115 people were given cold Heineken or Heineken 0.0 beer at intervals between 0-30 minutes, showing that people who waited for 20 minutes had the highest levels of satisfaction.

Bram Westenbrink, global head of Heineken Brand, said, "Heineken has been a proud partner of James Bond films since 1997. So, like all Bond fans, we also can't wait for No Time To Die to hit cinemas.

"That said, we believe some things really are worth waiting for. And now we can prove it. Whether it's an ice-cold Heineken or an action-packed blockbuster – the best things truly do come to those who wait."

Other Findings

Four in ten participants attributed the anticipation of receiving their beer to their satisfaction. More than half of the respondents (56%) agreed that they enjoy things more when they have to wait for them a little.

Participants felt that six to four minutes would be the optimal time to have waited for their beer. However, the research found that satisfaction peaked in the 20 minutes wait group, implying that instant, or at least quicker gratification, is not as satisfying as people might think.

'Waiting May Not Be A Bad Thing'

Daria A Bakina, PhD, social psychologist and research director at Edelman Data and Intelligence, said, "This research follows a long tradition of conducting experiments in the 'real world,' under real circumstances, within the field of social psychology.

"The findings of this study show that waiting may not be a bad thing – in fact, there's more enjoyment after needing to overcome an obstacle like a 20-minute wait for a refreshing, perfect pour."

No Time To Die will hit the theatres internationally on 30 September 2021 through Universal Pictures International and in the US on 8 October from Metro Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) via their United Artist Releasing banner.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

