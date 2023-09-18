Heineken UK Acquires Minority Stake In Ready-To-Drink Brand, Served

Heineken UK has acquired a minority stake in ready-to-drink (RTD) brand Served, co-owned by singer Ellie Goulding, for an undisclosed sum.

Served offers ready-to-drink cocktails and hard seltzers made with natural and sustainably sourced ingredients, ‘wonky’ fruit, and premium spirits, Heineken UK added.

Through this investment, Heineken will support the growth of the brand into its next stage and offer the opportunity to take a leadership position in the wider UK RTD market.

The founders will continue to build the brand independently as they further establish its premium and relatively ‘better-for-you’ positioning, the brewer noted.

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK commented, "We have been interested in expanding our premium portfolio beyond beer and cider, seeking the right opportunity to invest in new growth categories.

"Dean, Ryan and Ellie have built something unique and special in Served and we’re excited about the prospect of partnering with them and building the proposition for the future."

RTD Category

Created by brothers Dean and Ryan Ginsberg and Ellie Goulding in 2020, Served is one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink (RTD) brands in the UK.

The RTD category in the UK has grown 47.5% in five years and was worth £866 million in 2022, Heineken noted citing data from Mintel.

The ready-to-drink cocktail category grew by 24% last year, as consumers look for cocktails in a convenient and sustainable format – a trend that is set to continue.

Ellie Goulding stated, "It’s always been important to us that any partner of Served must share the same values and vision for the future.

"Through our discussions and work together over the last nine months, we are excited to be partnering with Heineken - a family business with a strong vision for the category and set of values that align with our own."

Dean Ginsberg added, "We are extremely proud of what the team has achieved in a short period of time, but our vison has always been to lead the category, and this partnership with Heineken will enable us to accelerate our growth and maximise the potential of the brand."