Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Ireland Implements Minimum Unit Pricing For Alcohol

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland has implemented minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol, effective today, in a bid to prevent the sales of strong alcohol at low prices.

The legislation will impact the prices of alcoholic beverages in supermarkets and off-licences, with the minimum price for one standard drink at €1.

One standard drink in Ireland contains 10 grams of alcohol.

The Irish government signed off the legislation in May of last year to reduce alcohol abuse and health spending.

New Pricing

As per the new law, a 12.5% bottle of wine cannot be sold for less than €7.40 from 4 January 2022 as it contains 7.4 standard drinks.

The price of a 700ml bottle of gin would increase to at least €22.09, from €14, while a 500ml can of lager would cost a minimum of €1.70.

In 2019, every person in Ireland aged 15 and over drank 10.8 litres of pure alcohol on an average a year, or the equivalent of either 40 bottles of vodka, 113 bottles of wine, or 436 pints of beer, according to the HSE.

Minimum Unit Pricing

Research by the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group found that when minimum unit pricing (MUP) on alcohol is introduced in Ireland, alcohol consumption is expected to reduce by almost 9% overall.

The HSE also noted that alcohol purchases in Scotland reduced by 7.6% in 2019 – a year after the introduction of minimum unit pricing (MUP). It was the lowest level of alcohol sales since records began in the early 1990s.

Read More: Why Are Young People Drinking Less Than Their Parents’ Generation Did?

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Lidl Switzerland Introduces Nutri-Score For Private-Label Products
2
Supply Chain

Tesco To Add Fully Electric HGVs To Its Fleet
3
Technology

Jumbo Supermarkten Announces Strategic Partnership With Gorillas
4
Retail

Too Good To Go Launches New Campaign For Potatoes
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com