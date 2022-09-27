Aviation American Gin Opens New Distillery

Aviation American Gin has announced the opening of the Aviation American Gin Distillery and Visitor Centre in its hometown of Portland, Oregon.

The state-of-the-art, 3,000-square-metre facility includes a tasting room, draft cocktail bar and a gift shop.

As part of the interactive experience, visitors can get a sneak peek at co-owner Ryan Reynolds’ office, which doubles as an escape room, inviting guests to solve a series of puzzles and identify various Easter eggs to get out.

Aviation American Gin Distillery Portland

The new Aviation Gin experience offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at how Aviation Gin is distilled in its uniquely American style, crafted with a blend of botanicals, which delivers an approachable and uniquely balanced flavour profile.

Aviation Gin, which was acquired by Diageo in 2020, was created for cocktails as well as to be enjoyed on its own.

Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin’s Co-Owner, said, “About three years ago, we set out to create a one-of-a-kind distillery and tasting experience to give people the opportunity to get a look at how we make the world’s greatest spirit - Aviation American Gin, that is. We’re thrilled to announce that the Aviation American Gin Distillery is officially open for business in Portland, Oregon and everyone (21 years and older) is welcome.

“Portland, Oregon is such a vibrant city with a rich, unrivalled spirits & cocktail scene. We’re proud to be opening the Aviation American Gin Distillery in the company's hometown,” said Christina Choi, senior vice president at Diageo. Knowing how beloved the brand is, we’re excited to invite consumers to explore, sip and learn about how our premium, uniquely American-style gin is distilled.”

Tour Experience

Operated by industry veteran and distillery director, Hollie Stephenson, the distillery will offer educational tours of the distillation process and bottling line, as well as tasting flights and seasonal draft cocktails.

Stephenson will bring her production and tasting room experience to the site as she oversees the distilling and bottling operations, as well as the newly constructed visitor centre and tasting room.

The tours will be held in intimate groups of no more than 12 visitors and will cost $28 per person, which includes a guided tasting.

Guests are invited to enjoy the distillery at their leisure and those who are visiting the bar can sample cocktails and tasting flights [limited to 2.5oz per day] without participating in the full tour.

The distillery will serve six draft cocktails that will rotate seasonally. A straight tasting of Aviation American Gin will also be available to purchase for $5, Diageo added.

Guests must be over the age of 21 with valid ID to sample or purchase cocktails.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.