ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ireland To Introduce Minimum Alcohol Pricing From 2022

Published on May 5 2021 11:59 AM in Drinks tagged: Ireland / health / Minimum Alcohol Pricing / Frank Feighan / alcohol abuse

Ireland To Introduce Minimum Alcohol Pricing From 2022

The Irish government has signed off on a long-delayed plan to introduce Minimum Unit Pricing for alcohol from the start of next year in a bid to reduce alcohol abuse and health spending, a minister announced on Tuesday.

"I am delighted to learn that the Cabinet have just approved my recommendation ... on the need commence Minimum Unit Pricing in Ireland," minister of state for health Frank Feighan said in a Twitter post following a cabinet meeting.

"The lead in time for this measure will be January 2022."

The law means a minimum price for alcohol of 10 cents per gram.

"MUP is a targeted public health measure which will ensure that cheap strong alcohol is not available to our most vulnerable people, children and young people at “pocket money” prices," he added.

New Pricing

A 500ml can of lager would cost a minimum of €1.70, more than double what some supermarkets are currently charging for their cheapest brands.

A 700ml bottle of gin would cost at least €22.09, compared to under €14 at some supermarkets today.

The price rises are governed by a law that was passed in 2018, but the government decided to wait until a similar measure was put in place in Northern Ireland before implementing it.

The Irish government decided to proceed alone after Northern Ireland's devolved government indicated it would not set a minimum price before elections due next year.

Feighan said the experience of Scotland, which registered falls in alcohol consumption following the introduction of a similar measure in 2018, helped convince the government to introduce the measure.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Irish Grocery Sales Growth Dips, Spending Remains High: Kantar

Irish Grocery Sales Growth Dips, Spending Remains High: Kantar
Ireland's Goods Imports From Britain Fall 53% In February

Ireland's Goods Imports From Britain Fall 53% In February
Irish Dairy Cooperative Aurivo Sees Turnover Up 9.4% For Full Year

Irish Dairy Cooperative Aurivo Sees Turnover Up 9.4% For Full Year
Galen Weston's Influence On The Irish Grocery Trade Is Still Being Felt Today: Analysis

Galen Weston's Influence On The Irish Grocery Trade Is Still Being Felt Today: Analysis
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Budweiser APAC To Boost Premium And Non-Beer Offerings Fri, 7 May 2021

Budweiser APAC To Boost Premium And Non-Beer Offerings
AB InBev Chief Executive Announces Departure After 15 Years At Helm Thu, 6 May 2021

AB InBev Chief Executive Announces Departure After 15 Years At Helm
Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020 Thu, 6 May 2021

Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020
Campari Beats Expectations As Sales Grow In The US, Northern Europe Tue, 4 May 2021

Campari Beats Expectations As Sales Grow In The US, Northern Europe
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN